Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th edition

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 03:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) Under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the 8th H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme has been launched under the supervision of the FDF.
The programme aims to recognise society-benefitting innovation from individuals and institutions in various categories across five areas, namely: individual excellence, teamwork, distinguished family, supporting entities, and honorary field.
The H.H. Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme embodies the Mother of the Nation's vision to promote a culture of excellence as a sustainable approach to community development.
