UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water investments in Africa at Africa Water Investment Summit in preparation for 2026 UN Water Conference

CAPE TOWN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2025) On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, led the UAE delegation to the Africa Water Investment Summit, held from 13th-15th August in Cape Town, South Africa.

The delegation also included Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability Affairs.

Convened by the Republic of South Africa as part of its G20 Presidency and hosted in partnership with the African Union Commission, the Continental Africa Water Investment Programme (AIP), the AU–AIP International High-Level Panel on Water Investments for Africa, and the African Union Development Agency – NEPAD, the summit brought together world leaders with the Primary aim of mobilising investment in climate-resilient water and sanitation projects to drive water security, economic growth, and sustainable development across the continent.

In its capacity as co-host of the 2026 UN Water Conference, the UAE participated in this high-level gathering as a key milestone in the extensive, inclusive, and transparent preparatory process it has been leading for over a year.

At the opening plenary, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan said, “The UAE views investment in Africa’s water security as an investment in global stability, prosperity, and shared climate goals. For the 2026 UN Water Conference, our vision is to bring all actors - from governments to investors - to the table, making it a platform for real agreements and measurable impact.”

He added, “The UAE’s commitment to expanding access to water in Africa is rooted in a legacy inspired by our nation’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who made access to clean water and sanitation a cornerstone of his philanthropic work.

This is a legacy we continue today, as demonstrated by the launch of the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative in February 2024 to address global water scarcity with innovative, cutting-edge technologies.”

At the summit, Duma Boko, President of Botswana, in his capacity as Chairperson of the Global Water Changemakers Awards - an initiative that recognises global leaders demonstrating commitment and leadership in advancing climate-resilient water investments and promoting funding for a more water-secure world - presented awards to six heads of state and government. The UAE was among the recipients, honoured for its role as co-host of the 2026 UN Water Conference.

The UAE’s engagements at the summit also focused on preparations for the 2026 UN Water Conference, including participating in a high-level ministerial roundtable and co-leading a plenary of more than 1,000 stakeholders to identify concrete deliverables on water financing and investment for the 2026 conference.

The session was held in partnership with Senegal, AUDA-NEPAD, the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, the Global Climate Finance Center, and the Global Water Partnership.

The summit was convened one month after the adoption of the 2026 UN Water Conference’s six interactive dialogue themes by consensus, including a specific theme on “Investments for Water”.