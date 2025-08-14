Open Menu

National Cricketers Extend Heartfelt Greetings On Pakistan Independence Day

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 14, 2025 | 05:14 PM

National cricketers extend heartfelt greetings on Pakistan Independence Day

Pakistan ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan, T20 captain Salman Ali Agha, Babar Azam and other team members and management conveyed messages of patriotism and national unity

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2025) The Pakistan cricket team has extended warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of Independence Day.

In a video released by the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB), players including ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan, T20 captain Salman Ali Agha, Babar Azam, and other team members and management conveyed messages of patriotism and national unity.

Mohammad Rizwan wished the nation well, while Salman Ali Agha appealed to citizens to keep the country clean.

Highlighting the historical significance of the day, Babar Azam said, “Remember, it was on this very day that Pakistan was founded.

This day gives us our identity and defines us as a nation.”

The nation celebrated Independence Day with traditional zeal, reaffirming its commitment to the objectives of the Pakistan Movement and the vision of a true Islamic welfare state.

The celebrations began with a 31-gun salute in the Federal capital and 21-gun salutes in provincial capitals. Special prayers were offered after Fajr for the security, prosperity, and well-being of the country and its people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Independence Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Ali Agha Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

National cricketers extend heartfelt greetings on ..

National cricketers extend heartfelt greetings on Pakistan Independence Day

2 minutes ago
 President Zardari confers top civil and military a ..

President Zardari confers top civil and military awards on Independence Day 

10 minutes ago
 DP World reports strong H1 2025 results: revenue u ..

DP World reports strong H1 2025 results: revenue up 20.4%, container volumes ris ..

31 minutes ago
 ICP permits passport renewal up to one year before ..

ICP permits passport renewal up to one year before expiry

46 minutes ago
 UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water i ..

UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water investments in Africa at Africa ..

2 hours ago
 Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intel ..

Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th ..

2 hours ago
UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims

2 hours ago
 'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: Do ..

'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH

2 hours ago
 Fiza Ali criticizes Veena Malik over controversial ..

Fiza Ali criticizes Veena Malik over controversial videos with young men

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, ..

Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY

3 hours ago
 Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saani ..

Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok

3 hours ago
 ‘Icebreaker of Knowledge’ sets sail for North ..

‘Icebreaker of Knowledge’ sets sail for North Pole with teachers, students f ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports