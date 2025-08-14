National cricketers extend heartfelt greetings on Pakistan Independence Day

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2025) The Pakistan cricket team has extended warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of Independence Day.

In a video released by the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB), players including ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan, T20 captain Salman Ali Agha, Babar Azam, and other team members and management conveyed messages of patriotism and national unity.

Mohammad Rizwan wished the nation well, while Salman Ali Agha appealed to citizens to keep the country clean.

Highlighting the historical significance of the day, Babar Azam said, “Remember, it was on this very day that Pakistan was founded.

This day gives us our identity and defines us as a nation.”

The nation celebrated Independence Day with traditional zeal, reaffirming its commitment to the objectives of the Pakistan Movement and the vision of a true Islamic welfare state.

The celebrations began with a 31-gun salute in the Federal capital and 21-gun salutes in provincial capitals. Special prayers were offered after Fajr for the security, prosperity, and well-being of the country and its people.