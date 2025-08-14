National Cricketers Extend Heartfelt Greetings On Pakistan Independence Day
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 14, 2025 | 05:14 PM
Pakistan ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan, T20 captain Salman Ali Agha, Babar Azam and other team members and management conveyed messages of patriotism and national unity
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2025) The Pakistan cricket team has extended warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of Independence Day.
In a video released by the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB), players including ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan, T20 captain Salman Ali Agha, Babar Azam, and other team members and management conveyed messages of patriotism and national unity.
Mohammad Rizwan wished the nation well, while Salman Ali Agha appealed to citizens to keep the country clean.
Highlighting the historical significance of the day, Babar Azam said, “Remember, it was on this very day that Pakistan was founded.
This day gives us our identity and defines us as a nation.”
The nation celebrated Independence Day with traditional zeal, reaffirming its commitment to the objectives of the Pakistan Movement and the vision of a true Islamic welfare state.
The celebrations began with a 31-gun salute in the Federal capital and 21-gun salutes in provincial capitals. Special prayers were offered after Fajr for the security, prosperity, and well-being of the country and its people.
Recent Stories
National cricketers extend heartfelt greetings on Pakistan Independence Day
President Zardari confers top civil and military awards on Independence Day
DP World reports strong H1 2025 results: revenue up 20.4%, container volumes ris ..
ICP permits passport renewal up to one year before expiry
UAE strengthens commitment to accelerating water investments in Africa at Africa ..
Fatima Bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme launches 8th ..
UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims
'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH
Fiza Ali criticizes Veena Malik over controversial videos with young men
Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY
Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok
‘Icebreaker of Knowledge’ sets sail for North Pole with teachers, students f ..
More Stories From Sports
-
National cricketers extend heartfelt greetings on Pakistan Independence Day2 minutes ago
-
Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok3 hours ago
-
Pakistan women's cricket team wishes nation on Independence Day4 hours ago
-
Ayzaz, Daniyal bag Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling C'ship title16 hours ago
-
"Marka-e-Haq MM Alam Cycle Rally" held in Karachi15 hours ago
-
UGI, Punjab Cycling Association mark Independence Day with bicycle race, flag hoisting16 hours ago
-
Bicycle rally held to mark Independence Day celebrations22 hours ago
-
Sports, cultural festivities held in South Waziristan to celebrate Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq22 hours ago
-
Marathon race held in connection with Independence Day celebrations1 day ago
-
Directorate of Youth Affairs organizes youth focused events1 day ago
-
Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Yorkshire to victory1 day ago
-
Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI series loss to West Indies1 day ago