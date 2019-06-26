Sarah Al Amiri: UAE is marching towards becoming platform for future foresight

The UAE Council for the Fourth Industrial Revolution has held its periodical meeting chaired by Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences and Chair of the Council

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) The UAE Council for the Fourth Industrial Revolution has held its periodical meeting chaired by Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences and Chair of the Council. The meeting comes in line with the Council’s objectives to develop policies and practices supporting the UAE Government efforts to implement adoption strategies for Fourth Industrial Revolution, 4IR, technologies and to employ them in advancement of the governmental objectives. These efforts also aim to enhance the UAE’s position as a global hub for the adoption of 4IR tools and a platform for future foresight.

"The UAE is steadily marching towards accomplishing its aspirations in becoming a leading global model in addressing future challenges proactively, and leveraging 4IR tools to enhance quality and standard of living in the UAE," Al Amiri sais, noting, "To implement this vision, the UAE has launched the UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution and established the UAE Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the first of its kind in the MENA region, in association with the Davos Forum. The UAE also forged valuable partnerships to maximize the opportunities for knowledge sharing with the aim to ensure a better future for coming generations."

She added, "These efforts reinforce the UAE global position as a leading incubator for nurturing creative ideas and experimenting with new innovations. They also emphasise its strategic vision of foreseeing the future of vital sectors."

During the meeting, Al Amiri reviewed key objectives and programmes submitted by subcommittees that were recently established under the umbrella of the Council. She also discussed the need to develop future-proof models and mechanisms to prepare for future challenges.

The UAE Council for the Fourth Industrial Revolution includes three subcommittees, namely; the Adaptation of Emerging Technologies Committee, the 4IR Enabling Polices Committee, and the Sub Committee for Promotion of UAE Developed Technology.

Through the meeting the members identified the initiatives that will be implemented, along with the role, mandates, and work mechanisms of each the subcommittees.

The first subcommittee which is the Adaptation of Emerging Technologies Committee will focus on examining challenges and gaps facing the adoption of advanced technology in the UAE, as well as 4IR related scientific and technological developments.

The Promotion of UAE Developed Technology Committee will focus on monitoring and identifying government initiatives and activities related to the empowerment of the Fourth Industrial Revolution Strategy, and will organize campaigns aiming to develop priority sectors within the UAE. It will also propose a framework to stimulate partnerships between the public, private, and academic sectors.

The 4IR Enabling Polices committee will review the current government policies and legislation and identify gaps and proposed amendments, it will also propose and implement strategies, policies and initiatives to enhance the role of science, technology and innovation in the UAE towards the achievement of the UAE Centennial 2071 objectives.

She instructed the subcommittees to develop ideas and means of leveraging future technologies and 4IR tools in vital sectors that are directly linked to quality of life such as education, health, food security and renewable energy.

Attended the meeting members of the Council including Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Vice Chairman of the Council and Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Industry.

The UAE Council for the Fourth Industrial Revolution aims to enhance the science, technology and innovation environment, and support the adoption of 4IR tools to find innovative solutions based on advanced technologies, leverage them in addressing challenges in developmental sectors and shape the future to achieve better outcomes. It also aims to contribute to promoting the UAE’s position as the first global open testbed for 4IR researches and projects.

The Council is mandated with discussing challenges facing developmental sectors globally, and means of employing technology, innovation and 4IR tools in serving government work and vital sectors, in a way that enhances the well-being of societies and builds a better future.