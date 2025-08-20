Using internal, external resources to help address challenges of climate change: Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik Wednesday said that using internal and external resources would help address the challenges of climate change in Pakistan.

The directives have been issued to concerned departments to bring improvement in early warning system equipment, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Enhancing tree plantation and discouraging hoteling and construction of big buildings alongside the rivers particularly in the northern region would help reduce the bad impacts of climate change, he added.

To a question, he said most developed nations should contribute funds to under-developed countries like Pakistan so that climate change issues could be tackled in an effective manner.

Commenting on Pak-US relations, he said, we have mineral resources in Pakistan and increasing investment in oil and gas sector for exploration could further enhance trade ties with US.