1.2 Million Saplings To Be Planted During AJK-wide Monsoon Tree Plantation Drive: AJK PM Inaugurates The Campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2025 | 11:27 PM

The national monsoon tree plantation campaign was launched all across Azad Jammu Kashmir Wednesday, it was officially announced

The AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq formally inaugurated the tree plantation drive by planting a sapling in the PM Secretariat's premises in the state metropolis.

Speaking on this occasion, the PM said that the impacts of climate change are being felt worldwide, and Azad Jammu Kashmir is not an exception.

He emphasized that tree plantation was the only viable solution to minimize the losses caused by climate change.

He said that effective steps will be taken to make the Green Pakistan Program a success.

It is worth recalling here that during the current year, the Forest Department has distributed 1.2 million saplings under the monsoon tree plantation campaign, says an official handout issued by the State PID Wednesday.

It may be added that 1.4 million saplings have so far been planted under the Forest Department's Reforestation Division.

Earlier, Secretary of Forests Ansar Yaqoob gave a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister on the national monsoon tree plantation campaign.

