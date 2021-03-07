UrduPoint.com
Saudi-led Coalition Destroys 10 Houthi Drones: Saudi TV

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 01:45 PM

Saudi-led coalition destroys 10 Houthi drones: Saudi TV

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2021) The Saudi-led coalition engaged in Yemen said on Sunday that it destroyed 10 armed drones launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, including at least five fired towards Saudi Arabia, state television channels reported.

The coalition did not specify locations in the kingdom but said the drones were aimed at "civilian sites". On Saturday, the coalition said it intercepted seven drones over 24 hours launched towards Khamis Mushait and one towards Jazan, both in southern Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis, who have been battling the coalition since it intervened in Yemen’s civil war in March 2015, recently stepped up cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia.

