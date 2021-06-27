SBA, The Arabian House in Spain charts plan for stronger promotion of Arab culture

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2021) SHARJAH, 27th June, 2021 (WAM) - Officials from the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) and Cása Árabe (The Arabian House) recently met to explore ways to strengthen their collaboration, while discussing an action plan to promote Arab and Emirati cultures in Spain and throughout Europe.

This follows the two organisations signing an agreement to cooperate in 2019. The agreement called for organising joint cultural events in Cása Árabe’s headquarters in Madrid and Cordoba, as well as planning Cása Árabe’s participation in the upcoming 40th edition of the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) this November, which will recognise Spain as Guest of Honour.

The 2019 agreement had been signed on the sidelines of an official visit by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to Madrid in October 2020, and seeks to strengthen collaborative efforts between Sharjah and Spain in several areas through their regional and international networks, as well as developing cultural exchanges through mutually beneficial programmes.

The discussion was part of a meeting headed by Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of SBA, and Pedro Martínez-Avial, Director General of Casa Árabe, held at the Cása Árabe headquarters in Madrid, in the presence of representatives from both sides. The two parties discussed and agreed upon a series of events showcasing Arab and Emirati culture and literature that will be held during Sharjah's participation in the Madrid Book Fair (LIBER), next October.

"In line with the vision of His Highness The Ruler of Sharjah, we believe that anything founded on knowledge and creativity is bound to be sustainable and can be passed on to future generations. With this in mind, we are committed to partnering with the world’s leading cultural organisations, and we find Cása Árabe to be an ideal platform for sharing Emirati and Arab culture, not only with Spain, but also with the wider European continent," said His Excellency Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri.

"SBA has enjoyed a rewarding partnership with Cása Árabe for years, primarily because of the shared goals of promoting Arab history and culture worldwide. With the implementation of the agreement we signed in 2019 in the presence of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, we hope to continue our work with renewed vigour, especially during Sharjah’s participation in international events in Spain and other European countries," he added.

On behalf of Cása Árabe, Guzman Palacios Fernandez said, "We are extremely pleased with the efforts led by Sharjah, as these initiatives have had a far-reaching and positive impact, not only on the Arab region but also globally. Sharjah serves as a leading role model in development through investing in culture and knowledge, and we are happy to partner with them."