SCI provides 3,200 job opportunities within 5 years

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2019) The Sharjah Charity International, SCI, through the "Productive Hands" project, which represents one of the pioneering projects of the SCI, from 2015 until the middle of this year, has managed to provide 3,200 production projects.

The SCI’s approach and vision have always been one to enable people to depend on themselves, pursuant to the vision of His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who always affirms that "charitable work extends to enable people to depend on themselves." This reflects his view on the importance of charitable work and its humanitarian role in investing in the human element, a policy the SCI has adopted through its pioneering project "Productive Hands", which resulted in providing crafts and professions to hundreds of destitute people, turning them from needy to active members of the society.

Mohammed Hamdan Al Zari, Director of Projects and Guarantees Department at SCI, said that the SCI has managed to provide 3,200 production projects in various fields from 2015 until the middle of this year. Many countries have benefited from these projects including Togo, India, Burundi, Tanzania, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Senegal, Sudan, Niger, Guinea, Ethiopia, Somalia, Mauritania, Kenya, Yemen, Egypt, Burkina Faso, the Congo, Cambodia, China, and Nepal.

Al Zari thanked the philanthropists for their support of the project, which contributed to creating dozens of job opportunities for a large segment of the poor, to support themselves and their families without waiting for aid from charities.