SEHA begins administrating Sinopharm vaccine to 3-17 age group

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has announced starting to provide Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine to children aged 3 to 17 in centres and facilities across its network, available for walk-ins. This announcement follows the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s (MoHAP) approval for emergency use based on the clinical trials and local evaluations.

The Pfizer vaccine will continue being administered to individuals aged 12 years old and over, as normal.

For Abu Dhabi residents and visitors, vaccinations for the 3-17 age group will be provided through the COVID-19 Vaccination Centre at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Centre, Majlis Al Mushrif, Majlis Al Manhal and Majlis Al Bateen.

Meanwhile, residents and visitors of Al Ain can vaccinate their children through the SEHA COVID-19 Vaccination Centre at Al Ain Convention Centre, Al Towayya Children’s Specialty Centre, or Majlis Falaj Hazaa, while those living in Al Dhafra can visit Majlis Dalma, Majlis Ghayathi, Majlis Al Marfaa, Majlis Liwa, Majlis Alsila’a, Al-Dhafra Family Medicine Centre, or the SEHA COVID-19 Vaccination Centre at Al-Dhafra Association Hall.

For more information, members of the community are encouraged to call 800 50 or visit https://www.seha.ae/covid-19-landing/.