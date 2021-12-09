SEHA hosts 14th WAPR World Congress and 7th ADIMHC

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Dec, 2021) Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, is hosting the 14th World Congress of World Association for Psychosocial Rehabilitation (WAPR) and 7th Abu Dhabi International Mental Health Conference (ADIMHC) from 9th to 11th December 2021 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The three-day hybrid conference offers attendees the option to tune in either virtually or in person and will serve as a platform for compelling discussions around mental health.

The theme for this year is "Mental health, rights, equity, recovery and social inclusion in testing times" and will focus on the mental health implications of the pandemic.

The event will be one of the UAE’s largest mental health conferences to be held this year with many expert physicians, nurses, social workers, psychologists, physical and occupational therapists from around the world expected to attend.

The high-profile programme is designed to be an international event designed to challenge, inspire, and encourage participants and facilitate discussions.

Globally acclaimed specialists will discuss latest advancements and perspectives on pressing trends in the mental health space.

Key sessions will include Artificial Intelligence in Mental Health Care, Suicide and Self-harm Prevention, Child and Adolescent Mental Health, Strategies and Support for Wellness of Mental Health Workers.

Speaking about the significance of the event, Dr. Nahida Nayaz Ahmed, consultant Psychiatrist and Chair of Behavioral Health Council at SEHA, said, "While we may be on our road to recovery, the toll the pandemic has had on mental health will unfortunately be lasting for years to come. At SEHA, we are committed to providing high quality care for our patients with mental illnesses and promoting awareness about this important topic.

The organising committee has put together a remarkable agenda focusing on latest developments and topical issues in mental health to drive real change. Through hosting this conference, we are also able to showcase the profound contributions that Abu Dhabi is making towards the rehabilitation of people living with mental illnesses."

Dr. Ghanem Ali Al Hassani, Chair of Local Scientific Committee and SEHA's Group education and Research Director, added, "This conference will be a crucial platform for gaining an in-depth understanding of what regions across the world are currently doing to empower patients with mental illnesses, to truly grasp innovative approaches towards implementing better mental health care, and to challenge the status quo to better patient outcomes. By continually updating our own understanding and knowledge of the current mental health landscape, it enables us to elevate mental health care services in the region."

In addition to serving as a knowledge-sharing hub for recent advances in psychosocial rehabilitation, recovery, human rights, and citizenship with service user involvement and debating over current perspectives on mental health, a prime focus area for the conference is to support budding professionals working in this space. The programme will allow ample opportunities for participants to network, collaborate and share ideas to enhance the quality and safety practices for mental care provided globally.

The conference is accredited by the European Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (EACCME) for 24 European CME Credits (ECMECs). All participants will be entitled to e-certificates following the end of the conference.