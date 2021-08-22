UrduPoint.com

SEHA Nutrition Clinics Introduces New Device To Check Mineral Imbalances

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 02:30 PM

SEHA nutrition clinics introduces new device to check mineral imbalances

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2021) Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS), a SEHA healthcare facility, has offered the Oligocheck test across its nutrition clinics in line with the network’s commitment to providing high quality healthcare services.

Oligocheck is an advanced device that allows practitioners to test patients for mineral imbalances and heavy metals. In addition to the Oligocheck, clinics have also been equipped with a body mass analysis device that measures muscle ratio, fat and bone density.

Huda Al Nuaimi, Senior Dietician, Oud Al Touba Diagnostic & Screening Centre, said, "We at SEHA constantly strive to offer citizens and residents with world-class healthcare backed by the most updated technology. The Oligocheck device enables our dieticians to swiftly identify mineral and vitamin imbalances in the body and establish the best personalised treatment plan, thus enabling our patients to achieve better results."

AHS has a nutrition clinic in several healthcare centres including: Al Mushrif Children’s Specialty Centre, Al Zafaranah Diagnostic & Screening Centre, Madinat Mohamed Bin Zayed Healthcare Centre, Al Bateen Healthcare Centre, Al Maqtaa Healthcare Centre, Al Bahia Healthcare Centre, Madinat Khalifa Healthcare Centre, Baniyas Healthcare Centre, Al Samha Healthcare Centre and Al Falah Healthcare Centre in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile it is available in Oud Al Touba Diagnostic & Screening Centre, Al Hili Healthcare Centre, Al Jahili Healthcare Centre, Neima Healthcare Centre, Al Towayya Children’s Specialty Centre, Al Muwaiji Healthcare Centre, Al Yahar Healthcare Centre, Al Hayer Healthcare Centre and Sweihan Healthcare Centre in Al Ain. The service is also provided to bedridden patients through homecare services.

The Oligocheck device is available at Madinat Khalifa Healthcare Centre, Al Bateen Healthcare Centre, Al Zafaranah Diagnostic & Screening Centre, Al Maqtaa Healthcare Centre, Baniyas Healthcare Centre, Al Bahia Healthcare Centre, Al Falah Healthcare Centre, Al Hili Healthcare Centre, Neima Healthcare Centre and Oud Al Touba Diagnostic & Screening Centre.

