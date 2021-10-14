UrduPoint.com

SEWA Issues Annual Statistical Book

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 04:30 PM

SEWA issues Annual Statistical Book

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has issued the Annual Statistical Book, which includes data and statistics on the most important projects, achievements and initiatives by the authority during the year 2020, documented by numbers and statistics.

The book included a speech by Saeed Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the SEWA, in which he explained that the Authority works within the framework of the vision and wise leadership of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

The issuance of the Authority’s Annual Statistical Book for the year 2020 comes within the framework of the Authority’s efforts to consolidate and disseminate the concept of transparency and clarity at work and a translation of the tireless efforts made by all employees of the Authority to ensure access in international standards and specifications in providing services during 2020 compared to 2019.

Mayada Al Bardan, Director of Research and Studies Department, explained that the authority is keen to issue Annual Statistical Book to document its efforts and achievements throughout the year, and to provide the necessary information for preparing development plans, knowing the quantities of electricity, water and gas that were produced and consumed during the year, and developing work systems in the authority. The statistical book provides accurate information and data for researchers and scholars in the fields of energy and water.

