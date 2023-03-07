UrduPoint.com

SEWA, Shurooq Cooperate To Provide Services For Development Projects

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2023 | 09:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2023) Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Shamsi, Director-General of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA), received a delegation from the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), headed by Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Executive Director of Shurooq, to discuss ways to activate joint cooperation and develop services related to development projects implemented by Shurooq, and SEWA's preparations and readiness to provide services for projects quickly and efficiently.

Al Shamsi affirmed during the meeting that the authority is keen to support development projects that serve the emirate and to deliver services as soon as possible, with efficiency and high quality.

He pointed out that the Authority is currently working on developing legislation and regulations regulating the activation of the solar panels project in the city of Sharjah, out of its keenness on the importance of keeping pace with the latest developments in the field of energy conservation, diversifying its sources and achieving sustainable development in the emirate.

The Authority is keen to provide all support for the success of the projects implemented by Shurooq.

