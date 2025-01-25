SFAL welcomes 29 literary luminaries from UAE, Africa

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), inaugurated the first edition of the Sharjah Festival of African Literature (SFAL) under the theme “The Tale of Africa.”

During the opening ceremony, Nigerian Nobel laureate and renowned novelist Wole Soyinka was presented with the Sharjah Lifetime Achievement in Literature Award by Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi and Ahmed Al Ameri, CEO of SBA in recognition of his pioneering contributions to global literature and his commitment to social justice.

Soyinka, the first African to win the Nobel prize in Literature in 1986, has crafted works that entwine African mythology with universal themes of freedom and equality. His contributions exemplify the power of literature to transcend boundaries and ignite transformation.

The four-day festival brings together distinguished literary voices and creators, including Tanzanian author Abdulrazak Gurnah and 29 prominent guests from the UAE and 10 African nations.

The programme features eight-panel discussions, three seminars, and 12 children’s workshops, which focus on African heritage through engaging activities such as pottery-making, jewellery design, and storytelling through illustrations.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi underscored the event’s wider significance, saying, “The Sharjah Festival of African Literature marks a decisive step in strengthening human connections through cultural exchange. The longstanding ties between the Arab and African worlds, built over centuries of interaction, represent a rich legacy of shared values, influence, and collaboration. Initiatives like SFAL reaffirm our commitment to honouring these connections and exploring the wealth of the world’s diverse civilisations."

She continued, "Africa’s cultural heritage is the defining example of resilience and creativity, shaped by generations of immense contributions to humanity’s collective story. By embracing this legacy, we unlock a vast reservoir of knowledge, artistic expression, and inspiration."

Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, underscored SFAL’s significance as a global cultural convergence, stating, “SFAL reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi, whose unwavering belief in the importance of writers builds bridges between nations and cultures. Writers are the narrators of our histories, interpreters of our present, and visionaries of our future.”

He continued, “By honouring African literature, SBA and this festival advance Sheikha Bodour’s directive to highlight global literary traditions.

It not only celebrates African culture but also upholds literature as a unifying platform for meaningful dialogue between the Arab and African worlds.”

Speaking at the event, SFAL Co-Curator, Lola Shoneyin, stated, “This festival provides a unique opportunity to uncover the stories that have shaped our histories, bridging the gap between our complex pasts and uniting us. Sheikha Bodour continues to be a friend of Africa in the truest sense. Her vision for the Sharjah Festival of African Literature exemplifies this friendship. Africa and the Arab world share deep-rooted connections, yet we have not established enough platforms to collaborate. Today, we take a bold step in changing that narrative. When creative minds come together, magic happens, and this is because literature connects us in ways other things seldom can.”

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi toured the festival venue, immersing herself in artistic displays that showcased the richness of African cultural heritage. She actively engaged with participants in interactive workshops, which offered the public—particularly children—hands-on experiences in traditional African crafts and storytelling.

The festival commenced with a captivating musical performance by the Al Multaqa Orchestra, masterfully blending the timeless traditions of Arabic melodies with African-inspired rhythms. This was accompanied by an inspiring performance from an African dance troupe whose choreography, enhanced by vibrant costumes, vividly reflected the spirit of Africa's diverse cultural traditions. These artistic collaborations presented a heartfelt portrayal of harmony and mutual respect between the Arab and African worlds.

SFAL presents an enriching line-up of African literary icons, including celebrated writers such as Nigerian authors Chika Unigwe and Nnedi Okorafor, Kenyan storyteller Mara Menzies, and Zimbabwean novelist Jennifer Makumbi. Alongside robust literary discussions, attendees can indulge in four culinary sessions led by acclaimed chefs like Wana Udobang and Ozoz Sokoh, bringing to life the flavours of Africa.

The festival also features enchanting musical performances that weave together African and Arabic melodies, including a concert by South African vocalist Ann Masina. To further immerse attendees in African culture, roaming performances will bring lively energy to the festival experience, creating an atmosphere of joy, discovery, and connection.

SFAL is equally a celebration of literature as it is a declaration of the enduring power of cultural exchange to inspire unity and elevate human understanding.