Sharjah Chamber Gears Up For Hosting 6th GCC HR And Labor Market Conference

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 10:00 PM

Sharjah Chamber gears up for hosting 6th GCC HR and Labor Market Conference

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2019) Under the theme, "Gulf Labor Market in Light of the Growth of the Digital Economy", the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, SCCI, is preparing to organize the 6th edition of the GCC HR and labor Market Executive Conference, which will be held at Expo Centre Sharjah on 14 – 15 October.

The conference is held under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and is regarded as the largest forum for the private sector in the region.

The GCC HR and labor Market Executive Conference is organized by SCCI, in collaboration with the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Federation of GCC Chambers and Arab Labor Organisation.

Aiming to keep pace with the global transformations in the digital economy through mobilizing capabilities and activities and fostering the joint Gulf cooperation, the conference will be discussing the challenges and opportunities for local workforces in Gulf countries, and the future of leading projects, in light of the digital economy.

The conference will also be focusing on reviewing the proper methods of harnessing the graduation projects of the academic institutions’ graduates, and identifying the means of bolstering Gulf employment by joining with the knowledge economy markets.

The conference will be witnessing the participation of an elite group of experts, with the attendance of representatives of ministries, educational institutions, government and private establishments concerned with the development of human resources in the GCC.

Through the conference sessions, the participants will have the opportunity to exchange views about the implementation of the best Gulf practices and experiences in the development fields.

Also, the discussions will shed light on the impact of human development and localization in the Gulf labor market, and the role of the private sector in training, qualification and employment, as part of the efforts to strengthen partnerships with the government sector in the GCC.

