Sharjah Chamber provides online attestation services for all transactions

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Mar, 2020) The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce, SCCI, has announced the activation of online attestation services for all transactions through the chamber’s website or the smart application instead of coming in person to the customer happiness centres.

The move comes as part of the precautionary measures adopted by the SCCI to combat the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, and to ensure the health and safety of customers while maintaining business with the same level of efficiency.

The SCCI explained that the online transactions include ratifying the signature, individual sponsorship, minors permission, a certified true copy, guardian approval, and external transactions, in addition to the possibility of online payment via credit card or prepaid from the account of the registered company.

Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, SCCI’s Director-General, said, "The SCCI is committed to finding solutions to deal with the challenges of COVID-19 and enhancing the competitiveness of the business environment in the emirate, as well as maintaining the health of community members while ensuring business continuity and efficiency.

"

He explained that such continuity is achieved through the provision of smart online services covering all the needs and requirements of the business community and allowing investors to complete their transactions remotely.

Al-Awadi shed light on the precautionary measures taken by the SCCI to curb the spread of COVID-19, including remote working systems. He noted that all of the Chamber's services - certificates or origin, attestations, and memberships, among others - are available online for customers.