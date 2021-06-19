UrduPoint.com
Sharjah Explores New Avenues Of Cooperation With Guatemala

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 04:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2021) Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Government Relations (DGR) in Sharjah, met with Lars Pira Perez, Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala to the UAE, to bring new momentum in bilateral engagement, particularly in the areas of renewable energy, culture, and tourism.

The two parties explored avenues to enhance cooperation and build bridges between Sharjah and cities in Guatemala. Outlining the rich cultural agenda of the emirate and its numerous cultural destinations, the DGR Chairman and the Guatemalan Ambassador explored the opportunities available to the latter to participate in Sharjah’s year-round events that would help introduce a new culture to residents and citizens of the UAE.

During the meeting, Sheikh Fahim emphasised the importance of Sharjah as a trade and investment gateway in the region, and drew attention to the diverse opportunities available in the emirate for investors from Guatemalan cities to expand their portfolios and further forge cultural and economic partnerships, especially in areas of mutual interest.

The DGR Chairman said, "The meeting with the Guatemalan Ambassador was held as part of our ongoing quest to establish ties with cities that have successfully showcased their experience in various fields, most notably cultural, social, and science."

He added, "We believe that the most successful experiences stem through dialogue and partnerships between societies around the world who share similar visions and aspirations. Since its inception, DGR has been extremely successful in forging international partnerships that benefit all partners to lay the foundation for a prosperous future."

Lars Pira Perez commended Sharjah on its unique development journey that perfectly balances economic growth with social and cultural development.

The ambassador emphasised Guatemala’s interest in benefitting from Sharjah's journey of resilience and agility that has helped it cope with different situations, and is paving the way forward for more stimulating growth.

