Sharjah Media City supports economic growth and development

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) Aligned with vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Sharjah Media City, Shams recently rolled out several measures to support the economy and help Small and medium-sized enterprises, SMEs, overcome their challenges during this time.

As entrepreneurs face a financial crunch due to global efforts to stop the current situation, Shams is offering its licensing options at lower rates and making all its services accessible to entrepreneurs online and from the comfort of their homes.

Dr Khalid Al Midfa, Chairman of Shams, pointed out that concessions provided to businesses during this period include a 20 percent discount on license fees for one visa package, up to 35 percent off on multi-year packages, a 20 percent reduction on Shams fee for its concierge services, E-channel deposit wavier and a one year license fee-waiver on a three-year zero visa package.

Aspiring entrepreneurs can set up their own business online without having to visit Shams’ office. The entire process, right from registration to document submission and payment, is completely digitized, Al Midfa added.

He said that by providing these services, Shams seeks to help businesses continue their regular operations during these difficult times, whilst supporting the Sharjah Government’s efforts to help industries overcome these situations.