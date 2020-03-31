UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Media City Supports Economic Growth And Development

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 07:45 PM

Sharjah Media City supports economic growth and development

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2020) Aligned with vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, Sharjah Media City, Shams recently rolled out several measures to support the economy and help Small and medium-sized enterprises, SMEs, overcome their challenges during this time.

As entrepreneurs face a financial crunch due to global efforts to stop the current situation, Shams is offering its licensing options at lower rates and making all its services accessible to entrepreneurs online and from the comfort of their homes.

Dr Khalid Al Midfa, Chairman of Shams, pointed out that concessions provided to businesses during this period include a 20 percent discount on license fees for one visa package, up to 35 percent off on multi-year packages, a 20 percent reduction on Shams fee for its concierge services, E-channel deposit wavier and a one year license fee-waiver on a three-year zero visa package.

Aspiring entrepreneurs can set up their own business online without having to visit Shams’ office. The entire process, right from registration to document submission and payment, is completely digitized, Al Midfa added.

He said that by providing these services, Shams seeks to help businesses continue their regular operations during these difficult times, whilst supporting the Sharjah Government’s efforts to help industries overcome these situations.

Related Topics

Business Sharjah Visit Visa Media All From Government

Recent Stories

LHC seeks arguments on maintainability of petition ..

19 minutes ago

Coronavirus could cause serious economic damage to ..

49 minutes ago

Gates Foundation, Wellcome, Mastercard fund COVID- ..

1 hour ago

Dortmund's Can banned two games over Neymar clash

7 minutes ago

Chief Doctor of Russia's Coronavirus Hospital Test ..

8 minutes ago

Italy's Juventus FC May Part Ways With Ronaldo to ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.