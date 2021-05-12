Sharjah Municipality announces inspection campaigns during Eid al-Fitr

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2021) The Sharjah Municipality has completed preparations and arrangements for Eid al-Fitr, along with organised plans to provide services according to the best standards.

Thabet Al Tarifi, Director-General of the Sharjah Municipality, stated that all sectors and departments of the municipality have made plans to welcome Eid al-Fitr, forming teams that work round-the-clock to deal with the public’s observations and inquiries. Their teams will conduct intensive inspection campaigns and visits covering various fields, including food establishments, hair salons and beauty centres, as well as raising public awareness.

Ali Obaid Al Hamoudi, Director of the Institutional Communication Department, explained that parks in Sharjah will receive the public according to preventive measures that ensure social distancing.

The municipality has warned against dealing with freelance butchers, as they pose a threat to the health and hygiene of people and the community at large.

The municipality also warned against using fireworks as they pose a danger to people, especially children. It called on the public to report any violations or remarks, to its call centre which is working round-the-clock.