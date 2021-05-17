Sharjah Police thwarts 115 kg-drug smuggling attempt during Eid

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2021) The Anti-Narcotics Department of the Sharjah Police seized more than 115 kg of narcotics and psychoactive drugs, and more than 51,000 narcotic pills before it entered the country during Eid al-Fitr.

The Operation, codenamed "Rased" foiled the gang of seven suspected drug suppliers who are all Asian nationals, leading to their arrest.

Lt. Col. Majid Sultan Al-Asam, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department of Sharjah Police, revealed that the department was tipped off about a large quantity of the illicit substances being smuggled into the UAE through its territorial waters within the jurisdiction of Sharjah.

Accordingly, several teams of specialists were formed to seize the drugs in collaboration and coordination with the Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority (CICPA).

Al-Asam called on members of the community to play a more active role in society by helping the security services if they notice any suspicious behaviour that could affect the security, stability and safety of community members.