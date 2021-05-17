UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sharjah Police Thwarts 115 Kg-drug Smuggling Attempt During Eid

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 06:30 PM

Sharjah Police thwarts 115 kg-drug smuggling attempt during Eid

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2021) The Anti-Narcotics Department of the Sharjah Police seized more than 115 kg of narcotics and psychoactive drugs, and more than 51,000 narcotic pills before it entered the country during Eid al-Fitr.

The Operation, codenamed "Rased" foiled the gang of seven suspected drug suppliers who are all Asian nationals, leading to their arrest.

Lt. Col. Majid Sultan Al-Asam, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department of Sharjah Police, revealed that the department was tipped off about a large quantity of the illicit substances being smuggled into the UAE through its territorial waters within the jurisdiction of Sharjah.

Accordingly, several teams of specialists were formed to seize the drugs in collaboration and coordination with the Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority (CICPA).

Al-Asam called on members of the community to play a more active role in society by helping the security services if they notice any suspicious behaviour that could affect the security, stability and safety of community members.

Related Topics

Police Drugs UAE Sharjah All Asia

Recent Stories

5th IALC discusses &#039;Teaching and Learning Ara ..

10 minutes ago

Global Village will return with Season 26 in Octob ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to host 1st World Utilities Congress

11 minutes ago

Emirates and flydubai codeshare to provide more op ..

26 minutes ago

Man dies in road accident in Quetta

6 minutes ago

Russia warns West against Arctic encroachment ahea ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.