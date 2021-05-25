Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2021) SHARJAH, 25th May 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree appointing a chairman for as Authority for Initiatives Implementation "Mubadara".

Emiri Decree No. 10 of 2021 stipulates that Eng. Salah Butti Obaid Bin Butti Al Muhairi be appointed as the Chairman of Authority for Initiatives Implementation "Mubadara".