Sharjah Ruler inspects Soor Kalba building project

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2021) SHARJAH, 10th April 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inspected Saturday afternoon, the construction works of Soor Kalba buildings project in the Suhaila and Soor Kalba areas.

The AED180 million Soor Kalba building project is based the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to re-plan the area and develop the urban appearance of the façades with distinct specifications to serve the residents and visitors, and in line with the development of the Kalba Beach Road within the development projects in the region.

His Highness listened to a detailed explanation from Engineer Salah Bin Butti Al Muhairi, Adviser of Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey, about the buildings and their distribution to the Suhaila and Soor Kalba areas, and other additional services and facilities to be established on the external roads and the areas surrounding the buildings.

Stopping at an already completed building, His Highness inspected the construction specifications, and the services and facilities that characterise the residential units, directing the provision of the utmost comfort and all basic services for all housing units in the project.

His Highness also inspected one of the shops attached to the building, where he was briefed on a model for the area of shops and their special equipment in line with the various economic activities that contribute to the development of the region.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah reviewed a documentary film about the buildings project, its implementation stages and the pre-construction stage of the project.

The Soor Kalba buildings project is being implemented on an area of 79,353 square metres, where 105 buildings will be constructed and maintained, with a total of 420 apartments and 319 shops overlooking the Kalba Corniche.

The design of the buildings is characterised by a beautiful architectural style, in which the aesthetic and Islamic architectural elements have been employed in a wonderful engineering method on the facades of the buildings, and each building consists of 4 residential units and 3 shops that are designed according to the latest engineering specifications to suit the purposes of housing and various businesses.

The buildings area includes a private roofed hallway to serve pedestrians and shoppers. The sites surrounding the project will be developed and car parks will be provided, in addition to green spaces and building a lagoon for practicing marine sports.

During the visit, His Highness handed over the owners of the completed units their title certificates and congratulated them wishing them all comfort. The owners expressed their appreciation and gratitude to His Highness for His Highness's unlimited support for all development work and activities in the region.

Accompanying His Highness during the tour were Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of Sharjah Ruler's Office in Khorfakkan; Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Head of the Ruler's Office in Kalba, and a number of senior officials and dignitaries.