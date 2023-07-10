Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rule in Bahrain

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2023) Al Qasimi Publications issued the latest historical publications of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, titled, “The Beginning of Bni Utbah Rule in Bahrain”, which is a documented and verified study from contemporary sources of the beginning of the Bani Utbah Rule, in Bahrain in 1785 AD.

The study is characterised by an interesting narrative style, and an elaborate figment, in response from the Ruler of Sharjah to a conversation he heard from one of the speakers, about the beginning of Bani Utbah rule in Bahrain.

The study aimed to reveal the circumstances of the event as it happened, highlighting the minutest facts and the most prominent details.

The reader of the book can get a whole idea, a clear perception, documented news, and a comprehensive investigation of the beginning of the Bani Utbah rule in Bahrain.

The book is the eighty-third edition of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, among a variety of his different books in the field of knowledge such as history, investigation, biography, theater, and literature.