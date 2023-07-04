Sharjah Ruler orders inclusion of SPGC, SCDA employees in housing loan installments

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered that employees of the Sharjah Police General Command (SPGC) and Sharjah Civil Defence Authority (SCDA) be included in the grant of paying the installments of housing loans to Sharjah government employees.

This means that the government will now pay the installments of housing loans on behalf of employees of the SPGC and SCDA, just like it does for the rest of the beneficiaries.