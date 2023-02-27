UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Ruler Reviews Al Dhaid University's Veterinary Programmes

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Sharjah Ruler reviews Al Dhaid University&#039;s veterinary programmes

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2023) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, chaired on Monday the first meeting of Al Dhaid University to discuss international cooperation, scientific programmes and specialised research centres that the university is working to launch in the future.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of the Sharjah education academy in the presence of a number of academic leaders.

H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan welcomed the attendees at the beginning of the meeting, pointing out that the meeting comes within the framework of arranging the academic programmes to be offered by Al Dhaid University in order to select the best institutions from among three prestigious universities to cooperate in presenting majors that Al Dhaid University will offer to students.

The meeting discussed a number of issues on proposed programmes of the university, academic degrees, and international cooperation with prestigious international institutions in the areas that Al Dhaid University will focus on and to be launched in the future, as well as the proposed organisational structure of the university.

During the meeting, two bachelors degree programmes in sustainable agriculture and a bachelor's degree in veterinary were discussed, which will be unique majors of Al Dhaid University, in addition to a number of other programmes that will focus on studies commensurate with the nature of the region, which contributes to providing all requirements for scientific research and applied studies at the university.

The meeting also dealt with the establishment of the Desert Science Centre and the Veterinary Hospital as their research and practical issues are important for providing a fertile academic environment for the completion of various scientific and practical research and studies specialised in nature of the region and solutions to various challenges.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Muhaddithah Al Hashemi, President of the Sharjah Education Academy; Dr. Amina Al Marzouqi, Assistant Director of the University of Sharjah for Branch Affairs, and Professor Warwick Bailey from Washington State University in the United States of America, and the University’s Academic Programmes Advisor.

