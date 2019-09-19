UrduPoint.com
Sharjah University Introduces Master’s Programme In Cultural Heritage Preservation Management

Umer Jamshaid 31 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 05:00 PM

Sharjah University introduces Master’s Programme in Cultural Heritage Preservation Management

The University of Sharjah will offer Master’s Programme in Cultural Heritage Preservation Management, following a collaboration agreement signed with the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property, ICCROM, in Rome

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2019) The University of Sharjah will offer Master’s Programme in Cultural Heritage Preservation Management, following a collaboration agreement signed with the International Centre for the Study of the Preservation and Restoration of Cultural Property, ICCROM, in Rome.

Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, signed the agreement along with Dr. Webber Ndoro, Director-General of ICCROM.

Commenting on the new master's programme, Al Naimiy expressed his joy in signing this agreement, which allows the university to be a vital participant in the Master’s Programme in Cultural Heritage Preservation Management. This programme, he continued, gained the interest of many students and is one of the many academy programmes the university offers reaching 107 this year in various disciplines and academic levels.

The agreement also calls for full cooperation between the two parties in providing the necessary support for this programme including faculty members, classrooms, laboratories, libraries, practical training facilities, advertising and promotion of the programme internally and externally.

"This Master’s programme comes as a response to the need of many institutions and authorities responsible for the preservation and management of cultural heritage and museums in the Arab and regional world. This programme is of great importance to countries and societies that seek to preserve their historical and archaeological collections to be a representation of their civilisation and development during the different historical stages," he added.

