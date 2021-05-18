Sheikh Zayed Book Award unveils its cultural programme at ADIBF 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2021) Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA) has revealed its cultural programme for the 30th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), which will be held between 23rd and 29th May 2021.

In advance of its participation at ADIBF, SZBA has revealed its cultural programme during the week of the fair, which will comprise panel discussions involving winners of both its 14th and 15th editions.

A virtual ceremony will be held on 24th May at 6 pm to honour 2021’s winners across eight categories. It will be livestreamed on SZBA’s YouTube channel and broadcast on ADBIF’s Main Stage in Hall 9 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

A physical seminar hosting a selection of SZBA's winners will take place next day at ADNEC at 7 pm, in the presence of Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Secretary-General of Sheikh Zayed Book Award and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, with the participation of winners of the Award’s 14th and 15th editions. The session will be moderated by Dr.

Khalil Al Sheikh, a member of SZBA’s Scientific Committee.

On 26th May, Egyptian author Iman Mersal, winner of the 2021 Literature award, will be participating in a virtual session, in conversation with Asma Siddiq Al Mutawaa, Founder and Chair of Abu Dhabi's Al Multaqa Literary Salon.

On 27th May, SZBA will host a virtual session titled ‘Sheikh Zayed Book Award – a recurring dream every year’, featuring Tunisian author Mizouni Bannani, winner of the 2021 Children’s Literature award, speaking about the Sheikh Zayed Book Award and children’s literature, the origin and significance of his book Rehlat Fannan, and the extent to which he was influenced by the book Kalila wa Dimna. The session will be moderated by Dr. Sarah Salem Al Suwaidi, Director of the Curriculum Department at the Department of education and Knowledge.

SZBA will conclude its cultural programme with a virtual panel discussion titled ‘Islamic Theology and Society: Arab and German Perspectives’ on 28th May.