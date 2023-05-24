Sheikh Zayed Chair launched in Kuala Lumpur to foster collaboration

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2023) The Sheikh Zayed Chair, a dedicated research body at the Institute of Strategic and International Studies Malaysia (ISIS Malaysia) in Kuala Lumpur, was officially launched on Tuesday on the sidelines of the visit of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, to Malaysia.

The launch ceremony was attended by Khalid Ghanim Mohammed Alghaith, the UAE Ambassador to Malaysia, and Prof. Dr. Mohd Faiz Abdullah, Chairman of the Institute of Strategic and International Studies Malaysia.

Notably, Mohammad Ahmad Mohammad Al Murr assumes the position of co-chair of the chair.

The Sheikh Zayed Chair aims to bridge the gap in knowledge and research between West Asia and Southeast Asia. Functioning as a dedicated research body, it will contribute to the development of policies and provide scientific recommendations to authorities, decision-makers, civil organisations, and youth in both regions.

Established in 1983, ISIS Malaysia operates as an independent research organisation that focuses on various areas, including foreign policy, security studies, economics, nation-building, social policy, technology, innovation, and environmental studies. In recent times, the institution has expanded its research scope to encompass critical subjects such as food security, digital economics, climate change, capacity building, and cybersecurity.

Furthermore, during Sheikh Khaled's visit, it was agreed to establish the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Chair at the National Defence University of Malaysia. This initiative seeks to empower women and girls in peace, security, and peacekeeping missions at the United Nations. Additionally, it aims to strengthen the existing partnerships between the UAE and Malaysia.

Founded in 1995, the National Defence University of Malaysia stands as the country's premier military institution, catering to the needs of the Malaysian Armed Forces.