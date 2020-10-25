UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SIBF 2020 Opens Public Registrations To Visit The Fair, Attend Cultural Programme Virtually

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 07:45 PM

SIBF 2020 opens public registrations to visit the fair, attend cultural programme virtually

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2020) Sharjah Book Authority, SBA, is inviting members of public to visit Expo Centre Sharjah and buy their favourite books during the 39th annual Sharjah International Book Fair, SIBF2020, by pre-registering themselves on registration.sibf.com.

Four, three-hour visitation slots are available for booking: Morning (10 am to 1 pm); Afternoon (1pm to 4 pm); Evening (4 pm to 7 pm); and Night (7 pm to 10 pm). Registered guests will be provided coloured wrist bands according to their chosen time slot that will allow them entry into the venue.

Book lovers will be able to browse through more than 80,000 titles in English, Arabic, and other languages, brought to Expo Centre Sharjah, by 1,024 publishers from 73 countries.

Likewise, for attending the 64 events and discussions that makeup SIBF 2020’s cultural programme, which will be entirely streamed online, registration for members of the public will be via the Sharjah Reads platform: sharjahreads.com.

Being held under the theme, ‘The World Reads from Sharjah’, for the first time in its history SIBF has adopted a hybrid online – offline model to ensure public health and safety amid the ongoing Coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, in line with the UAE government’s efforts to curb its spread.

Related Topics

World UAE Sharjah Visit Buy 2020 From Government Arab Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Bayyah congratulates Sudan on removal ..

20 minutes ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation launches &#039;Pulse of Lif ..

50 minutes ago

SSC discusses ways to develop competitive archery, ..

50 minutes ago

Human Fraternity Document a key milestone in reinf ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs discusses increased trade with Switz ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Fitness Challenge to turn entire city into r ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.