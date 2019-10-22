UrduPoint.com
Singapore To Mark First-ever Participation At WETEX

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 02:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2019) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has announced the participation of five companies from Singapore at the 21st Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition, WETEX 2019, and the 4th Dubai Solar Show, between 21st - 23rd October.

The five Singaporean companies will highlight their latest innovative advanced products in aerial data collection and analysis for solar plants through drones using Artificial Intelligence, advanced water treatment and purification systems for emergencies, air purification and equipment cleaning products, power plants and steam converters for desalination plants that work to achieve significant energy savings.

"WETEX and Dubai Solar Show have become ideal platforms for exhibitors, visitors and all stakeholders to build relationships; review the latest innovative technologies in the energy, water, and environment sectors; and meet with officials, investors and decision-makers from around the world to make deals, as well as to identify the needs of the market and participation opportunities in the current and future projects in the region," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

"We are delighted that Singapore is participating for the first time at WETEX and Dubai Solar Show, as Singapore has demonstrated its leadership in the fields of water, energy, digital transformation, smart grids, and floating solar photovoltaic plants. We hope that this participation will expand investments and cooperation in these vital sectors," he continued.

The UAE and Singapore remain committed to enhancing cooperation in environmental protection, waste and water management, climate change and urban planning through the exchange of visits. Both countries also recognise the importance of exchanging views on energy issues and exploring ways for deepened cooperation through the exchange of best practices and experiences.

