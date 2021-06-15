Smart Dubai joins C40 remote global roundtable to discuss use of data and technology to manage future waves

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2021) Smart Dubai took part in a remote roundtable on the ‘Use of Data and Technology to Manage Future Waves’, organised by C40 – a network of 40 major megacities around the world committed to addressing climate change.

The session explored how advanced technology and data science was used to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Dubai and how it can help cities better manage any potential future challenges.

During the session, Younus Al Nasser, Assistant Director-General of Smart Dubai, CEO of the Dubai Data Establishment, showcased the city’s success story in leveraging the power of data to build and govern a holistic and people-centric smart city in Dubai, allowing government entities and businesses to develop products and services powered by emerging technologies.

"Data science and technology have revolutionised virtually every sector in the economy and drastically transformed every aspect of our lives. It is a powerful tool with the potential to achieve great results, so it is only natural that we use it to address one of the most pressing challenges our world is facing – and indeed, has ever faced. Climate change threatens to upend existing systems, but with accurate and reliable data, authorities can make the right decisions to alleviate its dangers and ensure a better future for our world," Al Nasser said.

Smart Dubai introduced attendees to its vision of what defines a holistic data ecosystem, citing the four pillars - Value Creation, where the COVID-19 Dashboard and the Food Security Dashboard were given as examples; Ecosystem Engagement with the Dubai Data Champions; Data Infrastructure where Smart Dubai launched Dubai Pulse; and Data Governance, which Dubai ensures by implementing the Dubai Data Law.

Smart Dubai also presented their COVID-19 Dashboard and the Food Security Dashboard as prominent use cases. The former was built in partnership with Dubai’s COVID-19 Command and Control Centre and serves to monitor and predict the spread of COVID-19, enabling authorities to make informed decisions. The project relies on accurate and reliable data on various metrics, such as the total number of infections by type, cumulative numbers of infections, recoveries, and critical cases across Dubai, as well as logistical information like the number of facilities and medical supplies available at each.

The Dubai Food Security Dashboard is an AI and data science powered platform that provides live updates on five important indicators for food security: the supply index, stock availability, domestic production, consumption and the price index for all vital F&B commodities in Dubai.

Dubai joined C40 in 2015, before being elected two years later in 2017 to the C40 Steering Committee, where it is represented by the General Secretariat of the Executive Council.

Since joining the Network, the emirate has participated in various workshops, conferences and global forums, sharing its experience and success in the field of sustainable infrastructure, combatting climate change, waste reduction and curbing greenhouse gas emissions.