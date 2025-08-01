Open Menu

Austria's Inflation Hits 3.5%, Highest Since April 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 11:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2025) VIENNA, 1st August, 2025 (WAM) – Inflation rates in Austria recorded a significant increase in July, reaching 3.5% year-on-year, according to official figures released today by Statistics Austria.

Thomas Burg, Director General of Statistics Austria, noted that the figure was the highest since April 2024. He said that rising household energy, industrial goods, food, and service prices were the main drivers of this increase.

Energy prices went up by 4.3% y-o-y, industrial goods by 1.4%, service sector by 4.5% and food by 4.4%, Burg said.

