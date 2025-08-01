Open Menu

Dubai Municipality Named UAE Country Winner In 2025 International Safety Awards

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2025 | 09:45 PM

Dubai Municipality named UAE Country Winner in 2025 International Safety Awards

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2025) DUBAI, 1st August, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai Municipality has been named the United Arab Emirates Country Winner in the 2025 International Safety Awards by the British Safety Council — one of the world’s most prestigious honours in the field of occupational health and safety. The award recognises leading organisations that demonstrate a robust commitment to creating safe, healthy, and sustainable work environments.

The Municipality was selected from hundreds of entries across the globe, including institutions from the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the middle East. It is one of just 10 organisations worldwide to receive the coveted Country Winner title this year, reinforcing its position as a standard-bearer for occupational health and safety in the region.

Dr Naseem Mohammed Rafee, CEO of the Environment, Health, and Safety Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: “This achievement reflects Dubai Municipality’s unwavering commitment to fostering a sustainable preventive culture and managing risk in line with international best practices.

It supports our vision of making Dubai a global benchmark for liveability, with a world-class health and food safety ecosystem. The award affirms our ongoing efforts to apply occupational safety models that reflect the highest global standards.”

Dubai Municipality earned this global recognition through its proactive approach to health and safety management. Key strengths included the adoption of internationally recognised systems, the implementation of forward-looking policies to protect employees and reduce workplace risks, and sustained investments in safety innovation.

The Municipality also demonstrated leadership in promoting employee wellbeing, reducing incidents and injuries, and embedding a culture of safety through education, training, and the application of smart technologies. These integrated efforts contribute to a safer, healthier, and more sustainable working environment — one that reinforces Dubai’s reputation as a model city for urban excellence.

