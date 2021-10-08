Spain Pavilion brings flamenco singer Miguel Poveda to Expo 2020

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2021) DUBAI, 8th October 2021 (WAM) -The Spain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will start its cultural programme on Friday with a performance by the flamenco singer Miguel Poveda, who will perform on the Jubilee Stage.

Poveda, with more than 14 albums and many awards, will sing a song with Yemeni artist Arwa Online.

The Spanish star has been awarded the ‘National Music Prize’ (2007); the ‘Music Culture Prize in Catalonia’ (2011); the ‘Medal of Andalucia’ and the ‘Chair of Flamencology prize’.

The Spain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai presents a cultural program with 32 Spanish companies, more than 200 artists and close to 100 performances, which will take place both in the Spain Pavilion and on the main stages of the Expo site (Jubilee Stage, Terra Auditorium, Dubai Millenium Amphitheater, Earth Stage) as well as two performances in the framework of the Sharjah Book Fair, in which Spain is the Guest Country of Honor.