UrduPoint.com

Spain Pavilion Brings Flamenco Singer Miguel Poveda To Expo 2020

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 12:30 PM

Spain Pavilion brings flamenco singer Miguel Poveda to Expo 2020

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2021) DUBAI, 8th October 2021 (WAM) -The Spain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will start its cultural programme on Friday with a performance by the flamenco singer Miguel Poveda, who will perform on the Jubilee Stage.

Poveda, with more than 14 albums and many awards, will sing a song with Yemeni artist Arwa Online.

The Spanish star has been awarded the ‘National Music Prize’ (2007); the ‘Music Culture Prize in Catalonia’ (2011); the ‘Medal of Andalucia’ and the ‘Chair of Flamencology prize’.

The Spain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai presents a cultural program with 32 Spanish companies, more than 200 artists and close to 100 performances, which will take place both in the Spain Pavilion and on the main stages of the Expo site (Jubilee Stage, Terra Auditorium, Dubai Millenium Amphitheater, Earth Stage) as well as two performances in the framework of the Sharjah Book Fair, in which Spain is the Guest Country of Honor.

Related Topics

Music Dubai Sharjah Spain SITE October 2020 Singer Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

Burkina Faso tries alleged killers of revolutionar ..

Burkina Faso tries alleged killers of revolutionary icon Sankara

6 minutes ago
 French Millionaire Donates $340,000 to Potential P ..

French Millionaire Donates $340,000 to Potential Presidential Bid of Far-Right P ..

6 minutes ago
 French Diplomat Sees Polish Ruling on National Con ..

French Diplomat Sees Polish Ruling on National Constitution Supremacy as Attack ..

6 minutes ago
 US Open champ Medvedev gets free dinners but still ..

US Open champ Medvedev gets free dinners but still hungry for success

6 minutes ago
 14 die of alcohol poisoning in Russia

14 die of alcohol poisoning in Russia

10 minutes ago
 Nobel Peace Prize buzz for press freedom, Belarus ..

Nobel Peace Prize buzz for press freedom, Belarus opposition

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.