SPE ACTE to be co-located with Gastech in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2021) Gastech, the world’s foremost exhibition and conference supporting the gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy industry, and the SPE Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition (ATCE) will take place alongside each other in Dubai from 21st-23rd September, 2021, the organisers of both events announced today.

The co-location of Gastech and ATCE, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, will mark the first-time industry professionals, from across the global energy value chain, will meet in-person to reconnect with colleagues, and debate and collaborate on how best to maintain business continuity and remain competitive post COVID-19.

Michelle Boyd, Chief Global Events Officer for the Society of Petroleum Engineers, the organisers of ATCE, said, "Co-locating ATCE with Gastech means visitors will be able to visit both events’ exhibitions without the need to register twice. It will also ensure our exhibitors gain maximum exposure to a broader audience of energy industry professionals, including the top decision-makers from all sectors of the industry."

Christopher Hudson, President, dmg events, organisers of Gastech, said, "Gastech has had a long and successful relationship with the Society of Petroleum Engineers, and we are delighted ATCE will be co-located with Gastech. With both events taking place at the same time, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, it will provide more face-to-face opportunities for industry professionals to build the long-term business relationships that will advance the energy industry post pandemic."

ATCE’s technical programme will cover existing applications and emerging technologies within all phases of upstream oil and gas. The event’s conference will provide opportunities for learning and collaboration at strategic panels, technical sessions, and seminars, while the concurrent exhibition will showcase the latest technologies from around the world.

Since the first edition 97 years ago, ATCE has attracted the E&P industry's greatest minds from around the globe. Reflecting our global industry, ATCE is becoming an increasingly important international event. Florence hosted ATCE in 2008, Amsterdam hosted the conference in 2014, and in 2021, SPE returns to the middle East for the second time, in Dubai.

The Gastech Strategic Conference programme brings together speakers from across the full energy value chain, from energy ministers to industry CEOs. It features four discussion formats including 15 Ministerial and Global Business Leaders Panels; 5 C-Suite Dialogues; 3 Gastech LIVE sessions; and 11 Strategic Insights covering the entire energy value chain.

Among the key topics to be discussed will be decarbonisation and emissions management; financing and project investment; how to adapt business models in a post-Covid world gas and LNG supply and demand dynamics and the potential for hydrogen to play a key role in our collective energy future.

The Gastech Technical Conference brings up-to-date coverage of original research and findings, latest technological breakthroughs, new applications, and valuable learnings for the natural gas and wider LNG industry from technical engineers and innovators. Themes cover diverse areas including shipping, small-scale LNG; marine bunkering; hydrogen; gas processing; AI and automation.

For 49 years, Gastech has been at the heart of the gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy conversation. Gastech 2021 will be attended by more than 15,000 attendees, including senior decision-makers and energy industry thought leaders, and 250+ exhibiting companies, who will set the agenda for the global gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy industries for decades to come.