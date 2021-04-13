Special Olympics UAE announces winners of Golisano Health Leadership Awards

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2021) The Golisano Award for Local Health Leadership Awards announced three winners – Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Daman, and National Ambulance, at a ceremony on Monday.

The winners were recognised for their efforts in supporting Special Olympics UAE health programmes and contributions towards providing a safe environment and the highest level of healthcare for People of Determination within the Special Olympics UAE community. This award is considered the highest recognition in the health sector for People of Determination and Special Olympics around the world.

The awards ceremony was held in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairwoman of the board of Trustees of the Special Olympics UAE; and Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE, among other senior representatives of the winning organisations.

Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui said, "Today, we celebrate our partners who support Special Olympics UAE and contribute to a healthy and safe environment for People of Determination with intellectual disabilities. Through this celebration, we emphasise that the success of Special Olympics UAE, is the product of significant teamwork with dedicated partners, who share a common vision towards a more sustainable, inclusive, and healthy future for all People of Determination.

Al Mazrui added, "I am delighted to announce that the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre will represent the UAE, as a nominee for Golisano Global Health Leadership Award. This is a proud moment for all of us and we wish this pioneering national institution more success in the future."

The Golisano Award for Local Health Leadership is the UAE’s highest honorary award, presented to individuals, leaders, or organisations who champion efforts to support healthy communities within the Special Olympics UAE Health programme, and play an influential and effective role to ensure quality healthcare, wellbeing, and safety for People of Determination.

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre is a Special Olympics UAE strategic partner and managed medical examinations for all Athletes at the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019.

The organisation also provides health support in various sports and community events. The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre continues its support through awareness sessions, virtual fitness workshops, providing specialised equipment and services for People of Determination, and fitness sessions for the Special Olympics UAE community.

The National Health Insurance Company - Daman won the Golisano Award for Local Health Leadership, in recognition of its pioneering role in providing various types of support to the Special Olympics UAE community, as it delivered the provision of health insurance to cover athletes participating in the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019. The company is also behind several awareness initiatives dedicated to People of Determination with intellectual disabilities.

Hamad Abdullah Al-Mahyas, CEO of the National Health Insurance Company - Daman, said " We are honoured to win this award, which highlights the company's contributions to the success of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi and its efforts for raising public awareness of the importance of sports for People of Determination with intellectual disabilities.

Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said, "We are pleased with this honour that reflects our efforts and collaboration with Special Olympics UAE to manage the implementation of preventive measures that limit the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the availability of the highest level of healthcare for People of Determination with intellectual disabilities within the UAE Special Olympics community."

Ahmed Saleh Al Hajeri, National Ambulance CEO, expressed his delight in winning the Golisano Local Award for Health Leadership, which recognises National Ambulance’s ongoing commitment to supporting and promoting the health and safety of People of Determination and contributing to building healthy communities.

The Golisano Award for Local Health Leadership is awarded in every region around the world and winners are selected based on international criteria set by Special Olympics International. One candidate is chosen to win the Golisano Global Award for Health Leadership.