UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Special Olympics UAE Announces Winners Of Golisano Health Leadership Awards

Muhammad Irfan 59 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 02:30 PM

Special Olympics UAE announces winners of Golisano Health Leadership Awards

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2021) The Golisano Award for Local Health Leadership Awards announced three winners – Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Daman, and National Ambulance, at a ceremony on Monday.

The winners were recognised for their efforts in supporting Special Olympics UAE health programmes and contributions towards providing a safe environment and the highest level of healthcare for People of Determination within the Special Olympics UAE community. This award is considered the highest recognition in the health sector for People of Determination and Special Olympics around the world.

The awards ceremony was held in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairwoman of the board of Trustees of the Special Olympics UAE; and Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE, among other senior representatives of the winning organisations.

Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui said, "Today, we celebrate our partners who support Special Olympics UAE and contribute to a healthy and safe environment for People of Determination with intellectual disabilities. Through this celebration, we emphasise that the success of Special Olympics UAE, is the product of significant teamwork with dedicated partners, who share a common vision towards a more sustainable, inclusive, and healthy future for all People of Determination.

Al Mazrui added, "I am delighted to announce that the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre will represent the UAE, as a nominee for Golisano Global Health Leadership Award. This is a proud moment for all of us and we wish this pioneering national institution more success in the future."

The Golisano Award for Local Health Leadership is the UAE’s highest honorary award, presented to individuals, leaders, or organisations who champion efforts to support healthy communities within the Special Olympics UAE Health programme, and play an influential and effective role to ensure quality healthcare, wellbeing, and safety for People of Determination.

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre is a Special Olympics UAE strategic partner and managed medical examinations for all Athletes at the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019.

The organisation also provides health support in various sports and community events. The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre continues its support through awareness sessions, virtual fitness workshops, providing specialised equipment and services for People of Determination, and fitness sessions for the Special Olympics UAE community.

The National Health Insurance Company - Daman won the Golisano Award for Local Health Leadership, in recognition of its pioneering role in providing various types of support to the Special Olympics UAE community, as it delivered the provision of health insurance to cover athletes participating in the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019. The company is also behind several awareness initiatives dedicated to People of Determination with intellectual disabilities.

Hamad Abdullah Al-Mahyas, CEO of the National Health Insurance Company - Daman, said " We are honoured to win this award, which highlights the company's contributions to the success of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi and its efforts for raising public awareness of the importance of sports for People of Determination with intellectual disabilities.

Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said, "We are pleased with this honour that reflects our efforts and collaboration with Special Olympics UAE to manage the implementation of preventive measures that limit the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the availability of the highest level of healthcare for People of Determination with intellectual disabilities within the UAE Special Olympics community."

Ahmed Saleh Al Hajeri, National Ambulance CEO, expressed his delight in winning the Golisano Local Award for Health Leadership, which recognises National Ambulance’s ongoing commitment to supporting and promoting the health and safety of People of Determination and contributing to building healthy communities.

The Golisano Award for Local Health Leadership is awarded in every region around the world and winners are selected based on international criteria set by Special Olympics International. One candidate is chosen to win the Golisano Global Award for Health Leadership.

Related Topics

World Sports UAE Company Abu Dhabi Daman 2019 Olympics All Share

Recent Stories

India teams are temporarily leading Pakistan and B ..

2 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi performs UAE&#039;s fir ..

13 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,022 new COVID-19 cases, 1,731 reco ..

13 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber achieves 100% smart transformation o ..

14 minutes ago

LUMS hosts first-ever virtual homecoming event for ..

31 minutes ago

Road carpeting work visits

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.