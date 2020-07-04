UrduPoint.com
SSC Launches Virtual Summer Programme On Sunday

Sat 04th July 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2020) The Sharjah sports Council, SSC, will launch its virtual summer programme on Sunday, 5th of July, with the participation of 18 clubs in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The programme will continue until 30th July 2020 via the visual communication program "WEBEX", with the aim of achieving the strategic goals of SSC in caring for young people, which comes under the framework of honing their capabilities and talents, investing in their summer vacation, and enabling them to practice their favourite hobbies.

Registration to the programme was closed with 80 participants between 8 and 12 years old, both boys and girls, with the provision of activities for two hours daily from 5 PM until 7 PM.

On this occasion, Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary-General of Sharjah Sports Council, highlighted that such summer vacation event comes in the interest of young people of both sexes, according to the vision of H.

H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, to support such programmes that benefit young people.

He added that the programme received great turnout from parents since its announcement, and will provide a diversified programme that includes many activities.

