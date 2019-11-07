Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, attended a reception hosted this evening by Ernst Peter Fischer, Ambassador of Germany to the UAE, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, attended a reception hosted this evening by Ernst Peter Fischer, Ambassador of Germany to the UAE, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

The reception was also attended by Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, Director of Visits Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, senior officials, representatives of Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, and various members of the German community in the country.

In a speech on the occasion, Mr. Fischer commended the strong relations binding the UAE and Germany in various fields.

He affirmed Germany's continuous endeavour to enhance relations of friendship with the UAE.