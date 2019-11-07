UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sultan Al Jaber Attends German Embassy's National Day Reception

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 10:45 PM

Sultan Al Jaber attends German Embassy's National Day reception

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, attended a reception hosted this evening by Ernst Peter Fischer, Ambassador of Germany to the UAE, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, attended a reception hosted this evening by Ernst Peter Fischer, Ambassador of Germany to the UAE, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

The reception was also attended by Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, Director of Visits Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, senior officials, representatives of Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, and various members of the German community in the country.

In a speech on the occasion, Mr. Fischer commended the strong relations binding the UAE and Germany in various fields.

He affirmed Germany's continuous endeavour to enhance relations of friendship with the UAE.

Related Topics

German UAE Germany Arab

Recent Stories

US Opens Bahrain Command Center for Military Ships ..

4 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives South African Foreign ..

26 minutes ago

US Calls Iran's Ban of IAEA Inspector From Uranium ..

23 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister appreciates UNHCR's steps for up ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan's narrative on Kashmir enjoys support of ..

25 minutes ago

Eight police personnel get injured in a road misha ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.