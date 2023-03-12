(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2023) SHARJAH, 12th March, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and High President of the Arab Theatre Institute (ATI), has issued a resolution constituting the board of Trustees of the ATI.

According to the resolution, the BoT will have 19 members from Arab countries.

As a specialised agency, the Sharjah-based ATI is mandated with caring and developing Arab theatre within the fabric of joint Arab action organisations.