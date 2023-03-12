UrduPoint.com

Sultan Al Qasimi Forms The Arab Theatre Institute's BoT

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2023 | 09:15 AM

Sultan Al Qasimi forms the Arab Theatre Institute&#039;s BoT

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2023) SHARJAH, 12th March, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and High President of the Arab Theatre Institute (ATI), has issued a resolution constituting the board of Trustees of the ATI.

According to the resolution, the BoT will have 19 members from Arab countries.

As a specialised agency, the Sharjah-based ATI is mandated with caring and developing Arab theatre within the fabric of joint Arab action organisations.

Related Topics

Resolution Sharjah Ati March From Arab

Recent Stories

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

24 minutes ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

2 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2023 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

2 hours ago
 RTA awards AED800mn contract for Phase 4 of Al-Shi ..

RTA awards AED800mn contract for Phase 4 of Al-Shindagha Corridor Improvement Pr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.