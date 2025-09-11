NDMA Issues High Alert For Heavy Rains And Flash Floods In Balochistan
Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 11:33 PM
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday issued a high alert for flash floods in Balochistan
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department and NDMA, warning were issued that southern and eastern districts of the province may face torrential rains over the next 24 to 48 hours, reported a private news channel.
Heavy downpours are expected in Lasbela, Hub, Khuzdar, Awaran, Barkhan, Sui, Sibi, Dera Bugti, Naseerabad, Kohlu, Kalat, Zhob, Kech, Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara, Surab and southern Washuk.
Authorities cautioned that the rainfall could pose serious threats to local communities and infrastructure.
Officials said flash flooding is highly likely in seasonal streams and rivers in Wadh, Khuzdar, Bela, Ormara and Hingol Valley.
The surging water may damage mud houses, crops, farmland, and rural roads, with villages near waterways facing the highest risk.
The NDMA has instructed local administrations to deploy rescue teams, prepare emergency shelters, and remain ready to restore road access in affected areas.
Citizens have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel, especially in flood-prone zones, and to keep away from weak structures, electricity poles, and trees.
Motorists have been advised to park vehicles in safe places and avoid crossing inundated roads or underpasses.
Farmers have also been warned to take urgent steps to protect their crops.
NDMA appealed to the public to strictly follow safety advisories, remain alert to weather updates, and immediately inform authorities of any unusual situation.
