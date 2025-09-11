Open Menu

SC Adjourns Super Tax Case Till Tomorrow

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2025 | 11:33 PM

SC adjourns super tax case till tomorrow

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing till Friday in a case against imposition of super tax by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned hearing till Friday in a case against imposition of super tax by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The FBR lawyer Asma Hamid will continue her argument on next hearing.

A five-member constitutional bench headed by Justice Amin Ud Din Khan heard the case related to super tax.

During the hearing, FBR lawyer Asma Hamid appeared in the court. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar inquired which section is meant by Section 12? Asma Hamid replied that basically the same has been challenged in this case.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail inquired how the tax is levied and what is its procedure? Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi asked whether the government had consulted any tax expert or chamber of commerce? Was any paper prepared on the expert’s suggestions? Was any category set for imposing tax of 10 percent or more?

Lawyer Asma Hamid took the position that there are policy makers in the FBR who are on board when the budget is made, chartered accountants are also on board and then they consult the Finance Minister.

Member FBR Dr. Ishtiaq took the position that all the chambers are consulted in this regard and suggestions are taken from them and then sent to the Ministry of Finance.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar remarked that there is any dossier of what your officer told? What was challenged in 2023?

The FBR lawyer replied that Section 2B was challenged, which has not yet been decided by the High Court.

Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi remarked that no taxpayer from Sindh was in Sindh. The lawyer said that all taxpayers from Sindh came to the Islamabad High Court and not to the Sindh High Court. Continuing the arguments, the lawyer said that the taxation regime is separate in the Income Tax Ordinance, Section 113 has a minimum tax that everyone is required to pay. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar said that Section 8 is the final tax regime.

Member FBR Dr. Ishtiaq once again came to the rostrum and took the position that there are three categories of taxpayers, minimum, final and normal tax categories.

Later, the court adjourned the further hearing of the case till Friday.

Recent Stories

'BRIDGE' engages media leaders & policymakers at I ..

'BRIDGE' engages media leaders & policymakers at IGCF in lead-up to 2025 Abu Dha ..

4 minutes ago
 OPEC: Resilience of UAE’s non-oil economy suppor ..

OPEC: Resilience of UAE’s non-oil economy supports growth; strengthens country ..

19 minutes ago
 NDMA issues high alert for heavy rains and flash f ..

NDMA issues high alert for heavy rains and flash floods in Balochistan

46 seconds ago
 SC adjourns super tax case till tomorrow

SC adjourns super tax case till tomorrow

48 seconds ago
 13 injured in traffic accident in Karachi

13 injured in traffic accident in Karachi

49 seconds ago
 Policeman killed in Karachi firing

Policeman killed in Karachi firing

50 seconds ago
Governor Kundi slams PTI govt for failure to resto ..

Governor Kundi slams PTI govt for failure to restore peace in KP

51 seconds ago
 President visits Major Adnan Shaheed, Major Moiz S ..

President visits Major Adnan Shaheed, Major Moiz Shaheed residences to express s ..

2 minutes ago
 Palestinians left with ‘no safe place’ to go a ..

Palestinians left with ‘no safe place’ to go as Israel presses on with Gaza ..

2 minutes ago
 Expert calls for stronger planning, tech use to ta ..

Expert calls for stronger planning, tech use to tackle climate change

2 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia grants 1.65 mln barrels of crude oil ..

Saudi Arabia grants 1.65 mln barrels of crude oil to Syria

2 minutes ago
 PERA Force to be expanded in three Sialkot tehsils

PERA Force to be expanded in three Sialkot tehsils

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan