Punjab launches excavation at four heritage sites to uncover ancient history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2025) Secretary Tourism, Archeology & Museums Department Dr. Ehsan Bhutta on Thursday announced that Punjab has decided to restart excavations at four major archaeological sites in order to reveal their ancient heritage and significance.

According to a private news channel, he said that the excavations will begin in October and continue until February, and the sites included Taxila, Rohtas Fort, Tilla Jogian, and Cholistan forts

He further said special focus would be given to seven of Cholistan’s 21 forts that remain in their original condition.

The Punjab government has allocated Rs800 million for related development projects.

Dr. Bhutta said the department’s role was not only to preserve old structures but also to bring new discoveries to light.

He added that the initiative is expected to shed new insights on Punjab’s and the region’s history.

Dr. Bhutta said the Tourism Department and the Archeology Directorate are working under a joint strategy to ensure that evidence uncovered during excavations will be preserved for research and made accessible to visitors.

Experts believe that the fresh excavations could not only strengthen Punjab’s tourism industry but also help better understand the ancient history of the entire subcontinent.