European Commission Presents New Guidelines To Enhance Resilience Of Critical Infrastructure In EU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2025 | 09:30 PM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) The European Commission has presented new guidelines to support Member States in strengthening the resilience of critical infrastructure across the EU. The guidelines provide recommendations and practical instructions to help Member States identify critical entities in 11 key sectors, including energy, transport, drinking and wastewater, food, banking, and digital infrastructure.

The new guidelines will also help Member States implement the Critical Entities Resilience Directive designed to develop national strategies, conduct regular risk assessments, and identify critical entities. These critical entities must then take technical, security and organisational measures to assure their resilience.

Threats to critical infrastructure, including hybrid threats like sabotage and malicious cyber activity, are a major concern in the EU, notably for the infrastructure that connects Member States. As highlighted in the European Internal Security Strategy, ProtectEU, it is essential for all Member States to promptly and correctly implement the Critical Entities Resilience Directive.

This will help ensure that essential services, key to societal welfare and economic activities, are well protected from external threats such as natural hazards, terrorist attacks, and public health emergencies.

Member States can receive funding for the protection of critical infrastructure under the EU's €1.93 billion Internal Security fund (2021-2027). More than €2.7 million have also been made available to Member States to support the investigations of incidents as emergency funding under ISF. The Commission has also proposed to triple funds for internal security in the EU 2028-2034 budget.

The Commission continues to support the security and preparedness of Member States, including through enhanced information exchange, new detection technologies, repair capabilities, international cooperation, and funding under the Internal Security Fund.

