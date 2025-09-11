Open Menu

IGCF: Investment In Digital Skills Vital For Future-ready Youth

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2025 | 10:30 PM

IGCF: Investment in digital skills vital for future-ready youth

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2025) Celina Lee, CEO and Co-founder of Zindi platform, said that artificial intelligence is no longer merely a futuristic technology, but has become an essential tool to empower young people in the middle East and Africa by applying their skills to develop innovative solutions to real challenges facing governments and societies.

Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the International Government Communication Forum, Lee explained that the platform has established a technical community of more than 100,000 developers specialising in artificial intelligence who collaborate to design practical applications.

She noted that the model involves presenting real challenges—such as predicting urban traffic congestion—to this community of developers, who then compete over a period of about two months to propose solutions, while receiving continuous feedback to enhance their skills.

According to Lee, the intellectual property rights of the final solutions remain with the party that posed the challenge, ensuring that innovations can move from theory to practical implementation. She referred to cooperation with the Government of Barbados as one example of this approach.

On the future of artificial intelligence in the region, Lee described the United Arab Emirates as “a very promising environment,” citing its ambitious youth and their eagerness to advance skills in emerging technologies. She stressed that the impact of AI now extends across all key sectors, including government services, healthcare, education, and finance.

She concluded by underlining the importance of investment in youth digital skills, stating that artificial intelligence should be seen not only as a technological trend, but as a driver of sustainable development and smart transformation.

Related Topics

Africa Technology Education Driver Traffic Young Barbados United Arab Emirates Middle East All From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s 1st ever All Women Expedition summits ..

Pakistan’s 1st ever All Women Expedition summits Bari La Peak

3 minutes ago
 Waqas Maqsood retires from international cricket

Waqas Maqsood retires from international cricket

3 minutes ago
 PSCA holds prayer ceremony on Quaid’s 77th death ..

PSCA holds prayer ceremony on Quaid’s 77th death anniversary

3 minutes ago
 SID releases river flow data, HESCO chief inspects ..

SID releases river flow data, HESCO chief inspects flood emergency camp, 75 fami ..

3 minutes ago
 Multiple absconding murder and attempted murder su ..

Multiple absconding murder and attempted murder suspects arrested in major crack ..

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar r ..

Commissioner Quetta Division Shahzaib Khan Kakar reviews progress on Quetta deve ..

2 minutes ago
Muhammad Shaheryar Memon appointed as “Focal Per ..

Muhammad Shaheryar Memon appointed as “Focal Person to PM Youth Program on Tra ..

3 minutes ago
 IESCO launches ‘Know Your Consumer’ campaign f ..

IESCO launches ‘Know Your Consumer’ campaign for improved services

5 minutes ago
 Govt will fully compensate flood victims, says Mar ..

Govt will fully compensate flood victims, says Marriyum Aurangzeb

5 minutes ago
 CPO visits residence of martyred constable, condol ..

CPO visits residence of martyred constable, condoles with his family

5 minutes ago
 Railways’ one-year reforms hailed as unprecedent ..

Railways’ one-year reforms hailed as unprecedented; ministers review Lahore st ..

5 minutes ago
 Punjab govt committed to empower minority students ..

Punjab govt committed to empower minority students through education: Minister A ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East