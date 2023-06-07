UrduPoint.com

Sultan Bin Ahmed Honours Best Dissertations In Admin-fin Sci

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Sultan bin Ahmed honours best dissertations in admin-fin sci

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, honoured the winners of the 20th session of the Sharjah Award for the Best PhD Dissertation in Administrative and Financial Sciences in the Arab World on Wednesday at the Student Forum at the University of Sharjah.

The award, which is sponsored by Sharjah Islamic Bank and the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, aims to encourage and support research in the field of administrative and financial sciences in the Arab world. The sponsors were also honoured at the award ceremony.

Souvenir photos were taken of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed with the winners, sponsors, and members of the award's board of trustees and scientific committee.

Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Award for the Best PhD Dissertation in Administrative and Financial Sciences in the Arab World, explained that several meetings were held to rebuild the pillars of the award, adopting the existing standards of excellence in the university, considering that the award is granted by the University, which occupies the first place in scientific research at the state level, and this was the criterion for scientific publication of dissertations in international classified journals (SCOPUS, Q1 or Q2).

He stated that the Scientific Committee submitted its report on the winners to the Board of Trustees after conducting interviews with the nominees, and the evaluation process was carried out depending on the number of points obtained by each one.

The winners gave a presentation about their winning dissertations.

