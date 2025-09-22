Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) SHARJAH, 22nd September, 2025 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Arada, has attended the signing of a transaction in London that marks Arada's acquisition of a 75 percent stake in the UK’s Regal, one of London’s leading residential-led mixed-use developers.

This marks Arada’s entry into the UK and second international expansion, aligning with its strategy of growing and diversifying its business geographically. Having already established a strong presence in the UAE since its launch in 2017 and expanded into Australia in 2024, the acquisition of Regal gives Arada an immediate presence in the London market and a platform on which to deliver at speed and scale.

As part of the transaction, Arada is also committing an initial AED2.5 billion of capital to acquire and invest in the 150-person-strong Regal business, which will become Arada London. Arada’s acquisition of the company, which has a 30-year track record, will accelerate the delivery of Regal’s existing 10,000-unit residential pipeline over 11 projects, with an ambition to more than triple this over the next three years.

​H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed said, “London is one of the world’s leading cities, and our expansion into this market represents a strategic step for Arada in response to the strong demand for residential space. This investment provides a significant opportunity to accelerate the delivery of new residential assets in London, fully aligned with Arada’s long-term strategy to develop high-quality projects that enable people to live healthier and more prosperous lives.”

Over its eight-year history, Arada has launched 10 successful projects across the UAE, including Aljada, one of the country’s largest mixed-use megaprojects, three master plans of the bestselling Masaar forested community and Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah.

In Australia, nine upcoming developments totalling 5,000 units located across New South Wales have positioned the company as one of the country’s largest developers, measured by pipeline.

The value of Arada’s projects across both the UAE and Australia amounts to over AED95 billion, featuring over 42,000 units, with over 10,000 of those already delivered.

Arada, which is rated B1 by Moody’s and B+ by Fitch, brings financial strength and its extensive development experience to the London property market, combined with a long-term vision to create spaces and experiences that enhance communities and transform urban landscapes.

The acquisition presents a number of other compelling benefits, including the bringing together of complementary skill sets and expertise in the development of high quality, amenity-rich residential-led projects, especially given Arada’s strong track record in delivering large-scale, complex mixed-use master plans. The transaction is also synergistic, creating opportunities to cross-sell residential products across both businesses’ leading sales platforms.

Since its inception, Regal has built over 4,000 residential units, and 1 million sq ft of commercial space underpinned by a fully integrated model that spans the lifecycle of an asset from land assembly, planning, stakeholder engagement and construction, to sales, marketing, customer care and asset management. As part of the transaction, Regal’s executive team, as well as the company’s founders, will all stay with the business.

Regal’s projects under construction include Fulton & Fifth in Wembley, a mixed-use residential-led development comprising 876 homes, 40 percent of which will be affordable. The scheme is also home to Regal’s second Regal academy, which provides construction skills training and employment pathways to the military community and local people.

Rothschild & Co acted as sole financial and strategic adviser to Regal.