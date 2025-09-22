ATC Issues Arrest Warrants For Asad Qaiser In Judicial Complex Attack Case
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 22, 2025 | 01:07 PM
Court has directed authorities to arrest Qaiser and produce him before the court
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser in the Judicial Complex attack case involving the party founder and others.
The court has directed authorities to arrest Qaiser and produce him before the court.
ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra conducted the hearing.
The court accepted exemption applications from Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Asad Umar and Shibli Faraz from personal appearance.
The court also noted that despite repeated letters to the Ministry of Law regarding the production of PTI founder Imran Khan in the case, no response has yet been received.
During the proceedings, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was represented by Advocate Sardar Muhammad Razzaq, while PTI leaders were represented by Sardar Muhammad Masroor Khan, Amna Ali, and other lawyers.
The case has been adjourned until October 6. PTI leaders are facing charges registered at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station.
Recent Stories
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case
UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye
Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2025
Arab Parliament, Arab League hail recognition of Palestine by Britain, Australia ..
UAE strongly condemns attack on mosque in Darfur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case2 minutes ago
-
Nasir Shah condemns attempt on senior anchor Imtiaz Mir's life29 minutes ago
-
Man killed, 4 other injured in road accident39 minutes ago
-
Pakistan dispatches 23rd relief consignment of 100 tons for Gaza39 minutes ago
-
Thandiani Tourism Resort Project worth Rs 2.29 billion awarded under public-private partnership1 hour ago
-
DPM Dar in New York to attend high-level segment of 80th UNGA session1 hour ago
-
APHC calls for talks to resolve Kashmir dispute, urges prosecution of Modi, Indian army1 hour ago
-
Thandiani Tourism Resort Project worth Rs 2.29 billion awaworth Rs 2.29 billion awarded under public ..1 hour ago
-
Free medical camps form flood victims2 hours ago
-
PES rescue 22 people during last 24 hours2 hours ago
-
AJK PM announces Rs 1 billion uplift package for Poonch to address people's longstanding deprivation ..2 hours ago
-
Road accident claims life2 hours ago