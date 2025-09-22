ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser in the Judicial Complex attack case involving the party founder and others.

The court has directed authorities to arrest Qaiser and produce him before the court.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra conducted the hearing.

The court accepted exemption applications from Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Asad Umar and Shibli Faraz from personal appearance.

The court also noted that despite repeated letters to the Ministry of Law regarding the production of PTI founder Imran Khan in the case, no response has yet been received.

During the proceedings, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was represented by Advocate Sardar Muhammad Razzaq, while PTI leaders were represented by Sardar Muhammad Masroor Khan, Amna Ali, and other lawyers.

The case has been adjourned until October 6. PTI leaders are facing charges registered at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station.