Open Menu

ATC Issues Arrest Warrants For Asad Qaiser In Judicial Complex Attack Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 22, 2025 | 01:07 PM

ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case

Court has directed authorities to arrest Qaiser and produce him before the court

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 22nd, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has issued arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Qaiser in the Judicial Complex attack case involving the party founder and others.

The court has directed authorities to arrest Qaiser and produce him before the court.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra conducted the hearing.

The court accepted exemption applications from Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Asad Umar and Shibli Faraz from personal appearance.

The court also noted that despite repeated letters to the Ministry of Law regarding the production of PTI founder Imran Khan in the case, no response has yet been received.

During the proceedings, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was represented by Advocate Sardar Muhammad Razzaq, while PTI leaders were represented by Sardar Muhammad Masroor Khan, Amna Ali, and other lawyers.

The case has been adjourned until October 6. PTI leaders are facing charges registered at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Attack Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Police Station Lawyers October From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judi ..

ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case

2 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour ..

UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg

24 minutes ago
 Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

39 minutes ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..

54 minutes ago
 Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for deve ..

Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..

54 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off we ..

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye

1 hour ago
Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of S ..

Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Arab Parliament, Arab League hail recognition of P ..

Arab Parliament, Arab League hail recognition of Palestine by Britain, Australia ..

10 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns attack on mosque in Darfur

UAE strongly condemns attack on mosque in Darfur

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan