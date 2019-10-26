UrduPoint.com
Table-topping Oman, Papua - New Guinea In Form At T20 World Cup Qualifier

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 01:15 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2019) ABU DHABI, 25th October, 2019 (WAM) – Oman and Papua – New Guinea continued to display cracking form in their T20 World Cup Qualifier matches today, both recording solid victories and opening up two point leads at the top of their groups.

In their Group A match in Dubai, Papua – New Guinea scored 180 for 4 off their twenty overs at the Dubai International cricket Stadium today. Opponents Singapore responded with 137 for 9, giving PNG a 43 run victory and consolidating their top position in Group A.

Also in Group A, Namibia won the toss and chose to bat against Kenya, racking up a total of 181 for 5 in their twenty overs. Gerhard Erasmus, 51 not out, and Stephan Baard, 51, both scored half centuries. Losing some early wickets, the Kenyans were never in contention and were all out for 94, giving the Namibians an 87 run victory.

In Group B, table toppers Canada and Oman, on six points each from previous matches, fought it out under floodlights at the capital's Zayed Cricket Stadium. Winning the toss, Canada opted to bat first, racking up 144 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in their twenty overs.

Srimantha Wijeratne, in his first T20 I match, led the way with 56 off 36 balls, before a collapse in the last over, when Canada lost three wickets to run-outs.

That would have been a solid target against many teams, but proved little of a problem for the on-form Omani team who, after an early wobble, hammered their way to 145 for 2 in 14.5 overs, with 31 balls to spare. In that eight wicket victory, both Aaqib Ilyas, on 60, and Jatinder Singh, 68 not out, scoring half-centuries. The win put Oman two points clear of Canada at the top of the Group B table.

In the Group B games first up, in the morning, were Ireland and Jersey. The Irish won the toss and chose to bowl. Jersey got off to a poor start, losing a wicket to the fourth ball and struggled to reach 105 all out, losing their last wicket to the last ball of the last over. In reply, the Irish, never looking troubled, ambled to 110 for 2 in 14 overs, with Paul Stirling not out on 58, off 37 balls. winning by eight wickets with 36 balls left. The Irish, who won by eight wickets with 36 balls left, sealed their victory with a fine six off their last ball.

