TBHF pledges AED300,000 to support distance learning

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2020) In response to the UAE’s schools rolling out distance learning programmes as directed by the UAE Ministry of Education, The Big Heart Foundation, TBHF, a Sharjah-based global humanitarian organisation dedicated to helping refugees and people in need worldwide, has announced the contribution of AED300,000 to the Al Ahliya Private schools to support distance learning for Sharjah students in schools that are run on charitable funding.

This is the first project being undertaken under the TBHF Local Fund. The funds will be utilised by the Sharjah Private Education Authority, SPEA, for purchasing tablets for students.

Maryam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF, said, "The UAE has made tremendous efforts to turn the local education system completely virtual, facilitating schools to organise distance education classes so students can continue learning from home.

"Sharjah and TBHF are committed to ensuring that the benefits of this programme can be accrued by the maximum number of young learners in the UAE.

Through this initiative, we are doing our part in guaranteeing that more students in Sharjah have the means they need at home to keep learning and growing."

Al Hammadi praised the active role of Al Ahliya Private schools during the past decades in supporting the education process across the UAE, stressing that this contribution is only a very simple initiative and a national duty in exchange for what the nation is providing to support the experience of distance learning.

The Big Heart Foundation is following the global humanitarian situation resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic, especially the potential dangers to refugee camps, displaced people and societies that were torn by conflicts and disasters, losing their ability to combat the virus, he stated.

Al Hammadi said that the foundation is communicating with its partners and humanitarian organisations around the world to prepare an emergency response targeting the most vulnerable societies and those which lack proper infrastructure and healthcare systems.